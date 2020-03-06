Crime Stoppers updates wanted suspect list
Crime Stoppers updates wanted suspect list

Tiffany Lynn Miller

Tiffany Lynn Miller

 Contributed photo

Two people have been added to the Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities wanted suspect list.

Added to the list were:

Tiffany Lynn Miller, 30, wanted by the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office for forgery, theft, possession of a controlled substance and interference with official acts.

Miller is described as beining 5-feet, 3-inches tall and weighing 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Miller has a total of 6 felony warrants in the Illinois and Iowa Quad-Cities. She is considered armed and dangerous.

Kirk Wayne Rozell

Kirk Wayne Rozell

Kirk Wayne Rozell, 37, is wanted by the Rock Island Sheriff's Office for probation violation on original charge of aggravated battery.

Rozell is described as being 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with any information about these suspects are asked to call the Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.

