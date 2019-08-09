Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities has added two people to its "wanted" list and is seeking the public's help in solving two crimes.
Fake $100 bill passed in Davenport
According to Crime Stoppers: "On July 16, two suspects passed a counterfeit 100 dollar bill in Davenport. When confronted by an employee they did not panic, giving an excuse as to where they got the bill.
"They then casually left in an older black Saturn Relay with an Illinois temporary tag.
"These suspects hit at least seven businesses along I-74 and it appears they are hitting stores along the I-80 corridor also.
"They are buying small-value items to get the change. Some of the store clerks say the bills passed the marking test."
If you know who is responsible, you are asked to call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the P3 Tips app. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.
Walcott home burglarized
According to Crime Stoppers: "On June 14 a home in rural Walcott was burglarized while the owner was out of town for a funeral. The suspects stole numerous items including firearms, tools, children’s toys and electronics, money, rare coins, silver and gold bullion.
"A camera in the area caught a suspect vehicle possibly a Chrysler Pacifica, silver/blue in color. The vehicle is missing both center caps on the rear wheels and also has a dent on the driver’s side rear wheel well."
If you know who is responsible, you are asked to call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the P3 Tips app. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.
Additions to the Crime Stoppers wanted list:
• Austin Scott Cole, 26, is wanted by the Scott County
Sheriff's Office for a parole violation (lascivious acts with a child) and sex offender registration violation.
Cole is described as being 6-feet tall and weighing 205 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
• Brenden Peter Crevoiserat, 22, is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff's Office for theft, sex offender providing false info and sex offender registration violation.
Crevoiserat is 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.
If you have any information about these fugitives, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2,500 and you can remain.