Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities has added two people to its wanted list.
They are:
• Wade Jamil Cortez Jones Jr., 32, who is wanted by the Davenport Police Department for assault with a weapon, interference with official acts, reckless driving and driving while barred.
Jones is described as being 6-feet, 4-inches tall, weighing 195 pounds and having black hair and brown eyes.
Erin Deana Flynn, 35, who is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff's Office for two counts probation violation on original charges of controlled substance violation and felony theft.
Flynn is described as being 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighing 160 pounds with red hair and blue eyes.