Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities has added two people to its wanted list.

They are:

• Wade Jamil Cortez Jones Jr., 32, who is wanted by the Davenport Police Department for assault with a weapon, interference with official acts, reckless driving and driving while barred.

Jones is described as being 6-feet, 4-inches tall, weighing 195 pounds and having black hair and brown eyes.

Erin Deana Flynn, 35, who is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff's Office for two counts probation violation on original charges of controlled substance violation and felony theft.

Flynn is described as being 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighing 160 pounds with red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with any information about these fugitives are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2,500 and you can remain anonymous.

