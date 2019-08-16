Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities has added another person to its wanted list.
He is Terrill Deandre Thomas, 32, who is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff's Office for sex offender registration violation — 2nd or subsequent offense.
Thomas is described at 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.
He has black hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information about this fugitive, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip.