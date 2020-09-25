 Skip to main content
Crime Stoppers wants to know: Can you help solve these Q-C crimes?
Crime Stoppers wants to know: Can you help solve these Q-C crimes?

Car theft suspect

Car theft suspect

Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities is enlisting the public's help in solving these recent crimes:

Car theft suspect

Car theft suspect

• Car stolen in East Moline — "On July 30 just after noon the subject pictured stole a vehicle that was left running in the Circle K Parking Lot at 1827 18th Ave., East Moline.

"He is described as being in his teens, wearing a white and striped jersey with an under shirt, tan pants and black flip flops.

"The suspect had been hanging around the store the entire day."

Tire theft suspect

Tire theft suspect

• Wheels stolen at Mills Chevrolet — "On Tuesday, September 8 two wheels were stolen off of a 2019 White Chevy Colorado at Mills Chevrolet in Davenport.

"The suspect arrived on the Mills lot at around 7 p.m. that night, drove around the building and pulled in directly next to the Chevy Colorado. He sat in his vehicle until 9 p.m. and then got out and proceeded to jack the vehicle in the air and remove both front wheels. He then lowered the vehicle back down, loaded the tires and drove off."

Tires stolen

Tires stolen

Anyone with any information about these thefts are asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.

Quad-City Times​

