Crimes of the Week: Can you help solve these crimes?

Crimes Stoppers of the Quad-Cities is enlisting the public's help in solving these Quad-City crimes.

Construction site thefts in Bettendorf

Bettendorf police are asking for help locating this pictured truck and identifying the owner/driver. The truck has been seen on video at several construction site burglaries.

The truck has silver skirting and an extended cab. It has a white decal at the top of the windshield, and two stickers in the rear window. It also appears to have running boards. The truck may have a retractable or roll-up cover on the bed.

Anyone with information about this truck is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.

Moline home invasion, shooting

Moline Police are investigating a home invasion, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated battery with a firearm that occurred 11:17 p.m., July 14, in the 300 block of 30th Avenue Court.

During this incident, a male victim sustained multiple non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Moline Police are requesting the public’s assistance in gathering additional details regarding the investigation into this violent crime.

Information received that leads to an arrest in this investigation will received an enhanced cash reward under the Gun Crime Initiative program. Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous.

