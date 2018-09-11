CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities has added another person to its "wanted suspects" list.
Added to the list was Derek Jermaine Wagner, age 34.
Wagner is wanted by the Rock Island Police Department for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and parole violation.
Wagner is described as being 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighing 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with any information about this fugitive should call CrimeStoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip.
DO NOT APPROACH THIS INDIVIDUAL! You do not have to give your name. CRIMESTOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you can remain anonymous.