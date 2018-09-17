CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities has added two more to its wanted suspect list.
Added were:
Ira Lee Clark, 26, who is wanted by the Rock Island Police Department for probation violation on an original charge of aggravated battery
Clark is described as being 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Clark is known to be dangerous.
Robert Alexander Lovett, 31, is wanted by the Scott County's Sheriff's Office for three counts of probation violation on original charges of forgery, child endangerment and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Lovett is described as being 6-feet, 1-inch tall and weighing 195 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes.
He is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, should to call CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you can remain anonymous.