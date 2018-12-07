CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities' wanted list has grown by two members.
Added to the list this week:
• Jerry Lee Clark II, 47, is wanted by the Silvis Police Department for 5 counts of violation an order of protection.
Clark is described as being 6-feet, 1-inch tall and weighing 225 pounds. Clark has black hair and hazel eyes.
• Justin Jentz, 35, is wanted by the East Moline Police Department for failure to appear/delivery of cannabis.
Jentz is described as being 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with any information about these fugitives are urged to call CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you can remain anonymous.