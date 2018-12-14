Try 1 month for 99¢

Crimestoppers of the Quad-Cities wanted list has two new additions.

They are:

Jerry Lee Dooley

Jerry Lee Dooley, 46, is wanted by the Silvis Police Department for possession of methamphetamine.

Dooley is described as being 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighing 165 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Rachael Chanelle Harris

Rachael Chanelle Harris, 26, is wanted by the Rock Island Police Department for forgery and loan fraud.

Harris is described as being 5-feet, 3-inches tall and weighing 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information about these fugitives are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you can remain anonymous.

