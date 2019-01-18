CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities has added two to its wanted fugitive list.
They are:
Terrance Wade Davis who is wanted by the Moline Police Department for a felon in possession of firearm, ammunition and possession of a controlled substance.
Davis, 48, is described as being 6-feet, 3-inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. He is bald with brown eyes.
Darrick Jay Lange who is wanted by the East Moline Police Department on four counts of aggravated battery.
Lange, 39, is described as being 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighing 175 pounds. He has blonde hair and hazel eyes.
Lange's charges stem from a fight that occurred on New Year's Eve.
Anyone with any information about these fugitives are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2,500 and you can remain anonymous.