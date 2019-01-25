Try 1 month for 99¢

CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities has added to its wanted suspect list.

New additions are:

+3 
David Joe Rutledge

David Joe Rutledge, 37, wanted by U.S. District Court on a federal warrant for possession methamphetamine with intent to distribute and felon in possession of a firearm

Rutledge is described as being 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.

He has brown hair and brown eyes.

+3 
Paul Canini III

Paul Canini III, 34, wanted by the Davenport Police Department for failure to appear/assault with serious injury and theft.

Canini is described as being 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighing 165 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes.

+3 
Michael Stephen Hedges

Michael Stephen Hedges, 32, wanted by the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office for failure to appear/aggravated battery.

Hedges is described as being 6-feet, 2-inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

In 2016 he allegedly hit a woman, knocked her down and she sustained a broken leg. He failed to appear in court on the charge.

+3 
Moesha Deann Tirrell

Moesha Deann Tirrell, 19, wanted by the East Moline Police Department for aggravated battery.

Tirrell is described as being 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighing 115 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She is accused of battering the victim causing a bruised eye and broken nose.

Anyone with information about any of these fugitives are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2,500 and you can remain anonymous.

