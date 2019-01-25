CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities is seeking the public's help on locating the pictured person who police say stole merchandise from Kohl's.
According to CrimeStoppers:
"On November 25, this pictured person wearing a black leather coat was seen selecting several watches and shaving kits at Kohl’s in Moline. He continued to put other items in his cart including clothes and electronics. He went to the back of the store and removed the anti-theft devices from the electronics.
"The total value was over $600.
"He attempted to push the cart out of the store without paying but was stopped by loss prevention. The stolen items were recovered but the suspect fled and was not located."
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.