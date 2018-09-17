CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities is seeking help in identifying the pictured subjects.
Here's the details from CrimeStoppers:
"On September 3, two subjects attempted to steal a gas can from Bob’s Black Top, 1180 Avenue of the Cities in East Moline. These subjects also are possibly involved in burglaries to a bus at the same location on July 25 and August 24. Several electronics items were taken."
Anyone with information should call the CrimeStoppers tip line at 309-762-9500, or tap the free app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.