CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities has added another person to its list of wanted suspected.
Added was:
• Angela Nicole Almanza, 20, who is wanted by the Rock Island Sheriff's Office for failure to appear/possession of a controlled substance and probation violation/possession of methamphetamine.
Almanza is described as being 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighing 125 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.
Almanza is also wanted in Mercer County.
