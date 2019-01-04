CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities is seeking the public's help with these three unsolved crimes.
According to CrimeStoppers:
• Burglars hit Kay Jewelers at Northpark: "During the early morning hours of December 9 a burglary occurred at Kay Jewelers in Northpark Mall, Davenport. The suspects used what appeared to be a bolt cutter to cut through the gate of the store and gain access. Once inside, one of the showcases was forced open and all of the contents were taken. The value of the missing jewelry (mostly earrings) is over $30,000. According to Mall Security two individuals were observed leaving the mall that could be responsible for the thefts. Those (pictured) two individuals are described by Mall Security as a white female and an African American male with a large build."
If you know who is responsible for this burglary you are asked to call the tip line, 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the free app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.
• Retail theft at JC Penney in Moline: "On December 27 these two (pictured) females committed a grab-and-run retail at JC Penney in Moline. They both selected men’s clothing and put them in a large purse and a backpack, then fled the mall in a dark blue Ford Explorer. The female carrying the backpack is described as a black, middle-aged female of average build wearing a black hair cover, pink winter coat with fur around the hood, and red plaid pants. She also has a piercing on her lower left lip. The suspect carrying the large purse is described as female, black, in her twenties, thin build, wearing a blue hoodie, black pants, and she has red highlights in her hair."
• Theft at Jewel in East Moline: "On December 23, a customer saw this female (pictured) exit Jewel in East Moline with unpaid merchandise and reported it to employees. Surveillance video was reviewed and the suspect was seen leaving the store without paying for what appears to be a pillow or blanket, wrapping paper and a bottle of bleach. She is a female white, about 40 years old, with dark red hair wearing black pants and a black coat."
