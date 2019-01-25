CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities is looking for information about a credit card theft that occurred at a Walgreens store in Rock Island.
According to CrimeStoppers:
"On January 14, the victim lost his credit card while at Walgreens in Rock Island. This suspect used the lost card five times at Target and Dollar General. Only one purchase went through and the others were declined."
Anyone with any information about the pictured subject is asked to call the tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.