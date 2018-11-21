CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities has added another person to its wanted list.
He is:
Joseph Paul Menold, 46, who is wanted by the Moline Police Department for aggravated home repair fraud and theft.
He is described as a being 6-feet tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.
In June 2018, Joseph allegedly knocked on the elderly victim’s door in Moline and offered to pave her driveway. He required a down payment and proceeded to escort her to her bank where she withdrew $1,000 cash and turned it over to him. Joseph never returned to do the work. A warrant was issued for his arrest charging him with Aggravated Home Repair Fraud and Theft.
He is also wanted in Whiteside County Illinois for a similar crime.