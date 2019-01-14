A criminalist testified Monday that evidence collected during the investigation into the June 9 shooting death of 46-year-old Jason Roberts indicates that he was shot with a Glock 9mm pistol.
Victor Murillo of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation crime lab was one of seven witnesses to testify on the fourth day of testimony in the trial of Deondra Thomas, the man prosecutors say killed Roberts.
The 37-year-old is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon in Scott County District Court.
Prosecutors say Thomas was involved in a fight outside MVP Sports Bar, 801 W. 4th St., early on June 9. Roberts intervened and tried to calm things down, prosecutors say.
Thomas then left the area as a passenger in a maroon SUV, according to prosecutors.
A forensic pathologist, whose video deposition was played for jurors Friday and Monday, said in his opinion, the evidence indicated Roberts died from gunshot wounds to his trunk.
Murillo examined 13 shell casings, two jacketed bullets that were recovered from Roberts’ back and right pelvic area, and a bullet fragment collected by the Davenport Police Department.
The shell casings all had a unique, oval-shaped firing impression and appeared to have been fired from the same gun, he said.
Murillo said he noted that the bullet fragments had the same number and type of “rifling” marks and that they could have come from the same type of gun.
Looking at the list of possible manufacturers for the casings and bullets, only one stood out.
“If the cartridge cases, all 13 of these cartridge cases and the three bullets all came from the same gun, it had to have been from a Glock 9mm pistol,” Murillo said.
Defense attorney Jack Dusthimer said in his opening statement that no gun was recovered during the investigation.
Chad Murray, a friend of Roberts, testified last week that he was in the parking lot when the shooting occurred. He said he did not witness the shooting itself, but told jurors that he was near it and heard the shots.
He also testified that he saw Thomas near the scene of the shooting just before and right after Roberts was shot.
Murray’s fiancée, Elizabeth Williams, 53, testified Monday that she removed her shirt and used it to compress Roberts’ wound until help arrived.
She said she told Murray to leave because he was on supervised release in Illinois and was not supposed to be in Iowa.
Williams said she picked up Roberts’ cell phone from the ground and took it from the scene, thinking that she would give it back to him later.
She later reunited with Murray at a hotel in downtown Rock Island and told him she had Roberts’ cell phone. He panicked and said the phone would place him in Davenport, she said.
Neither of them knew at the time that Roberts had died, Williams said.
Murray testified earlier that he buried the phone in mulch in downtown Rock Island.
Police officers came to speak with him about the shooting, Murray said, and when they did, he admitted to having been there despite the restrictions placed on him, and that he and Williams had the cell phone.
He led them to the spot where he'd put the phone, but they could not find it.
It has not been recovered.
Davenport Police Detective Greg Lalla testified that police searched Thomas’ home on June 13 and recovered two cell phones.
The Internet browser history on one of the phones revealed that there were several searches for media articles about Roberts' death in the days following the shooting.
Scott County Attorney Mike Walton and Assistant County Attorney Amy DeVine could rest their case Tuesday. It was not known Monday whether Dusthimer will call any witnesses, including Thomas.
Lee News Network reporter Anthony Watt contributed to this story.