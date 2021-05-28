 Skip to main content
Cristhian Bahena Rivera found guilty in 2018 stabbing death of Mollie Tibbetts
Cristhian Bahena Rivera was found guilty of first-degree murder Friday in the 2018 stabbing death of Mollie Tibbetts.

Jurors deliberated for 7 hours and 16 minutes before coming back with the verdict in the murder of Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student who disappeared in July of 2018 while out for a run. Her body was discovered in a cornfield one month later.

Bahena Rivera will be held without bond until sentencing at 9:30 a.m. July 15 in Montezuma, Iowa. He faces life in prison without parole.

Bahena Rivera's attorneys said following the verdict they plan to appeal. Defense attorney Chad Frese said they have 30 days after sentencing to appeal.

"We're disappointed. We respect the jury's verdict, they took a lot of time to come to this verdict," Frese said. "We wish it had been different of course. ... We'll explore our options post trial and go from there."

Bahena Rivera didn't show any emotion at the verdict, simply nodding his head when the verdict was read.

The verdict came after a two-week trial at the Scott County Courthouse.  Jurors were instructed to find Bahena Rivera guilty of first-degree murder if they found that he stabbed Tibbetts, she died as a result, and he acted with malice and a specific intent to kill her.

Bahena Rivera, 26, followed Tibbetts while she was on a run in Brooklyn, Iowa, killed her and hid her body in a nearby cornfield.

He was charged with first-degree murder in Poweshiek County, but the trial was moved to Scott County to provide Rivera with a fair and impartial jury.

During closing arguments Thursday, prosecutor Scott Brown said the trial testimony revealed “overwhelming evidence” that Bahena Rivera was guilty. He called Bahena Rivera’s testimony that two men kidnapped him at gunpoint and forced him to take part in the crime “a figment of his imagination,” saying he concocted the story to try to explain away damning evidence.

Brown said the evidence shows that Bahena Rivera drove past Tibbetts while she was running on the evening of July 18, 2018, in her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa. He said Bahena Rivera found her attractive, tracked her down on a rural road and approached her as she ran.

Brown said that Tibbetts rebuked Bahena Rivera’s advances and threatened to call the police, which made him angry.

“The way he reacts with that anger is to stab this young woman to death and to dump her body in a cornfield,” said Brown, an assistant attorney general. Later, he added, “Mollie is no longer on this planet because of the defendant.”

Brown said that Bahena Rivera also had “a sexual motive,” noting that Tibbetts was partially naked with her legs spread when her body was found.

Bahena Rivera knew for five weeks where he had hidden Tibbetts' body under corn stalks in a remote area but stayed quiet as investigators worked long hours to find out what had caused the “sweet young woman” to disappear, Brown said. He later led them to the body in the dark and confessed to the crime, he said.

