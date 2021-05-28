Cristhian Bahena Rivera found guilty in 2018 stabbing death of Mollie Tibbetts

Cristhian Bahena Rivera was found guilty of first-degree murder Friday in the 2018 stabbing death of Mollie Tibbetts.

Jurors deliberated for 7 hours and 16 minutes before coming back with the verdict in the murder of Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student who disappeared in July of 2018 while out for a run. Her body was discovered in a cornfield one month later.

Bahena Rivera will be held without bond until sentencing at 9:30 a.m. July 15 in Montezuma, Iowa. He faces life in prison without parole.

Bahena Rivera's attorneys said following the verdict they plan to appeal. Defense attorney Chad Frese said they have 30 days after sentencing to appeal.

"We're disappointed. We respect the jury's verdict, they took a lot of time to come to this verdict," Frese said. "We wish it had been different of course. ... We'll explore our options post trial and go from there."

Bahena Rivera didn't show any emotion at the verdict, simply nodding his head when the verdict was read.

The verdict came after a two-week trial at the Scott County Courthouse. Jurors were instructed to find Bahena Rivera guilty of first-degree murder if they found that he stabbed Tibbetts, she died as a result, and he acted with malice and a specific intent to kill her.