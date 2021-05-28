Cristhian Bahena Rivera found guilty in 2018 stabbing death of Mollie Tibbetts

Cristhian Bahena Rivera listens as the verdict is announced in his trial, Friday, May 28, 2021, at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport, Iowa. A jury on Friday found Bahena Rivera guilty of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student who vanished while out for a run in 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, Pool)
Cristhian Bahena Rivera watches as the jury enters the courtroom before announcing the verdict in his trial, Friday, May 28, 2021, at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport, Iowa. A jury on Friday found Bahena Rivera guilty of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student who vanished while out for a run in 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, Pool)
FILE - In the May, 27, 2021, file photo, Cristhian Bahena Rivera listens as his attorney Chad Frese delivers his closing arguments in his trial at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport, Iowa. Bahena Rivera has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Mollie Tibbetts, in July 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, Pool, File)
Cristhian Bahena Rivera watches as the jury enters the courtroom before announcing the verdict in his trial, Friday, May 28, 2021, at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport, Iowa. A jury on Friday found Bahena Rivera guilty of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student who vanished while out for a run in 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, Pool)
Cristhian Bahena Rivera listens as the verdict is announced in his trial, Friday, May 28, 2021, at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport, Iowa. A jury on Friday found Cristhian Bahena Rivera guilty of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student who vanished while out for a run in 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, Pool)
Cristhian Bahena Rivera, center, stands with his attorney Jennifer Frese, right, as he listens as the verdict is announced in his trial, Friday, May 28, 2021, at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport, Iowa. A jury on Friday found Bahena Rivera guilty of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student who vanished while out for a run in 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, Pool)
Cristhian Bahena Rivera reacts after the verdict is announced in his trial, Friday, May 28, 2021, at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport, Iowa. A jury on Friday found Bahena Rivera guilty of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student who vanished while out for a run in 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, pool)
Cristhian Bahena Rivera listens as the verdict is announced in his trial, Friday, May 28, 2021, at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport, Iowa. A jury on Friday found Bahena Rivera guilty of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student who vanished while out for a run in 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, Pool)
Cristhian Bahena Rivera, center, is taken out of the courtroom after the announcement of the verdict in his trial, Friday, May 28, 2021, at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport, Iowa. A jury on Friday found Bahena Rivera guilty of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student who vanished while out for a run in 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, Pool)
Assistant Iowa Attorney General Scott Brown speaks during a news conference after the verdict in the Cristhian Bahena Rivera trial, Friday, May 28, 2021, at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport, Iowa. A jury on Friday found Bahena Rivera guilty of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student who vanished while out for a run in 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, Pool)
Defense attorneys Jennifer Frese, left, and Chad Frese speak during a news conference after the verdict in the Cristhian Bahena Rivera trial, Friday, May 28, 2021, at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport, Iowa. A jury on Friday found Bahena Rivera guilty of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student who vanished while out for a run in 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, Pool)
Assistant Iowa Attorney General Scott Brown, left, and Poweshiek County Attorney Bart Klaver speak during a news conference after the verdict in the Cristhian Bahena Rivera trial, Friday, May 28, 2021, at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport, Iowa. A jury on Friday found Bahena Rivera guilty of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student who vanished while out for a run in 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, pool)
STAFF AND ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cristhian Bahena Rivera was found guilty of first-degree murder Friday in the 2018 stabbing death of Mollie Tibbetts.
Jurors deliberated for 7 hours and 16 minutes before coming back with the verdict in the murder of Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student who disappeared in July of 2018 while out for a run. Her body was discovered in a cornfield one month later.
Bahena Rivera will be held without bond until sentencing at 9:30 a.m. July 15 in Montezuma, Iowa. He faces life in prison without parole.
Bahena Rivera's attorneys said following the verdict they plan to appeal. Defense attorney Chad Frese said they have 30 days after sentencing to appeal.
"We're disappointed. We respect the jury's verdict, they took a lot of time to come to this verdict," Frese said. "We wish it had been different of course. ... We'll explore our options post trial and go from there."
Bahena Rivera didn't show any emotion at the verdict, simply nodding his head when the verdict was read.
The verdict came after a two-week trial at the Scott County Courthouse. Jurors were instructed to find Bahena Rivera guilty of first-degree murder if they found that he stabbed Tibbetts, she died as a result, and he acted with malice and a specific intent to kill her.
Bahena Rivera, 26, followed Tibbetts while she was on a run in Brooklyn, Iowa, killed her and hid her body in a nearby cornfield.