Croken, McCulloh lobby for veterans court in each Iowa district

Ken Croken and Waylyn McCulloh held a press conference March 6 under sunny skies, in front of the building that houses the Seventh Judicial District's Department of Correctional Services.

They were there to talk about a new bill up for debate in the Iowa Senate aimed at channeling veterans into a Veterans Treatment Court if they commit a crime.

Just five other people showed up to learn about Iowa Senate Bill 2287.

Reporters from three media outlets listened to Croken, a member of the Scott County Board of Supervisors. Two men stood behind McCulloh, the director of the Seventh Judicial District's Department of Correctional Services.

Ron Johnson and Keith Foster were there to attest just how easily veterans can find themselves incarcerated.

"I spent four months in an Arizona jail because I could not get the help I needed," said Foster, a 57-year-old Air Force veteran. "It was four wasted months.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"There was no one there to talk to me. No one there to help me."