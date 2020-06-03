Curfew continues Wednesday in the Quad-Cities

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew will remain in effect for the Quad-Cities Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

The curfew has been in effect since Monday and was a response to several hours of violence and unrest in Davenport that began late Sunday and lasted into the early hours of Monday.

Residents are advised to stay home while the curfew is in effect, though traveling to and from work is permitted. There is an exemption for government employees, medical personnel, military members and credentialed members of the media, according to the curfew.

Peaceful protests, as well as unrest and violence, have been ongoing across the U.S. since the death of George Floyd, a black Minnesota man, while in the custody of a white police officer in Minneapolis a week ago. That officer is now facing a second-degree murder charge, and the three other officers at the scene face accessory to second-degree murder charges.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.