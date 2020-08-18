Cyber tip leads to man's arrest for allegedly possessing depictions of children in sex acts

Scott County Sheriff’s investigators have arrested a Bettendorf man who allegedly downloaded photos and videos of what appear to be children in sexual positions or performing sexual acts.

James Daniel Langdon, 39, who was arrested Tuesday, is charged with 10 counts of possession of a depiction of a minor in a sex act-first offense. Each of the charges is an aggravated misdemeanor under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of two years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Scott County Sheriff’s investigator Jacob Turner, on Aug. 13, searched Langdon’s residence after the Iowa Department of Public Safety sent a cyber tip to the Sheriff’s Department stating that child pornography was reported by KIK messenger. KIK is an instant messaging social app.

One of the tips included the videos that were downloaded.

The voices in the videos are in a foreign language so it was not believed to have been created locally.

The internet provider address was traced to Landon’s residence.

A search of Landon’s cell phone found photographs and videos of what appeared to be girls posing in sexual positions or girls performing sex acts with men. The videos were downloaded in February.

Langdon was being held Tuesday night in the Scott County Jail on a $6,000 cash-only bond. He will make a first appearance in Scott County District Court on the charges Wednesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.