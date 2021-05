A 60-year-old cyclist was killed on the Rock River Bridge on Route 84 in Rock Island County early this morning.

Rock Island County Sheriff's Department says the man was riding his bike over the bridge around 12:09 a.m. when he was struck by an SUV.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SUV was driven by a 27-year-old man from Colona. Neither has been identified.

