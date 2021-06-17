Cyclist struck, killed in Moline. Police say it appears to be a 'tragic accident'

Another cyclist has been killed by a motorist in Moline.

It's the fourth cyclist killed by a motorist in the last six weeks.

Moline Police were called to the 3600 block of 70th Street Court, at 9:35 a.m., Thursday, June 17.

A woman on a bicycle was trapped under a vehicle. Police said she had been struck by a vehicle traveling northbound.

She was later pronounced dead. The occupants in the car were not injured.

The crash is under investigation, but police say it appears to be a "tragic accident."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Traffic Unit at 309-524-2210.

