Dalton man arrested in Davenport for reckless driving and drug charges
  • Updated
  • 0
Xavier Harding.jpg

A Dalton man was arrested in Davenport early Wednesday after reportedly driving the wrong way on a one way road in an unregistered ATV with no plates or headlights.

Xavier Jamal Harding, 25, was pulled over on by Davenport police Tuesday night around 9:30 pm, police state in his arrest affidavit. 

The affidavit states Harding had bloodshot eyes and a strong smell of alcohol, but he refused a sobriety test.

Harding reportedly ran from police through long grass and vegetation. He was caught under a bush, and when officers retraced his steps they found multiple bags of cocaine. He had a total of 19.15 grams of cocaine, and did not have an Iowa Drug Tax Stamp. 

Harding has been charged with 11 misdemeanors, including driving the wrong way, eluding, reckless driving, OWI first offense and others. He has also been charged with three felonies: drug tax stamp, possession with intent to deliver, and 2nd degree theft. 

He is currently being held in Scott County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

