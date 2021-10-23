Darien Ramsdale, the man paralyzed in shooting in District of Rock Island in 2020, dies

Darien Ramsdale, the 23-year-old man who was paralyzed after being hit by a stray bullet in the District of Rock Island on the morning of Aug. 29, 2020, died Saturday at University Hospitals, Iowa City, Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal said.
Dewaun Anthony Berry, 43, of Rock Island, already is charged with murder in connection with the early morning shootings that killed 43-year-old Jesse Brand Jr. In addition to Ramsdale, five other people were wounded in the shootings.
In addition to murder, Berry is charged with three counts of aggravated battery with a firearm.
The murder charge carries either a sentence of life in prison if there are aggravating factors, or 20-60 years in prison. People convicted of murder in Illinois must serve 100% of their prison term.
Aggravated battery with a firearm is a Class X felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of six to 30 years.
Villarreal said that an autopsy will be conducted on Ramsdale and that the man’s death could possibly result in an additional murder charge against Berry. She cautioned that a new murder charge will be contingent on what the autopsy finds and the wishes of Ramsdale’s family.
As of now, Berry’s murder trial is set for Jan. 3 in Rock Island County Circuit Court, Villarreal said. Whether an added charge would delay the trial is not known at this point, she added.
Early in the morning of Aug. 29, 2020, Rock Island Officers responded to a fight in the District at 18th Street and 2nd Avenue. The fight was in the street and not inside the fenced area of the plaza.
The first officer on the scene at 2:09 a.m. reported shots being fired as he approached the area on foot.
Four victims were located at the scene.
Brand was fatally shot while in front of the Smoking Dog Pub, 1800 2nd Ave.
Ramsdale, who was 22 at the time, was struck in the neck by a stray bullet while standing outside the area of The District of Rock Island, about a block away from the fight that led to the shooting.
Police also located a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg; a 29-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the chest and hand; and a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the neck.
Then, at 2:17 a.m. officers responded to shots fired in the area of 19th Street and 2nd Avenue. Officers found fifth and sixth victims: a 28-year-old man who was shot in the abdomen and a 30-year-old man who was shot in the leg.
Berry was arrested Aug. 31, 2020, in connection with the shooting. He remains in the Rock Island County Jail on a $5 million bond while awaiting trial.
The shooing prompted Rock Island City Mayor Mike Thoms to issue a 30-day curfew for The District of Rock Island that shut it down at 1:30 a.m.