A Davenport teenager has been sentenced to up to 10 years in prison in connection with a shooting in January.
Dejonte R. Davis, 17, was convicted in May of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person in Scott County District Court.
On Friday, Judge Joel Barrows sentenced him to up to 10 years on the intimidation charge and up to five years on the possession of a firearm charge. The judge ordered the sentences to be served at the same time.
Police say that on Jan. 21, Davis was parked in the parking lot of the Kwik Shop, 1732 Marquette St., and fired a pistol toward another occupied vehicle in the parking lot.
One person was struck in the arm by a bullet projectile.
Davis was adjudicated delinquent on July 25, 2016, and is prohibited from possessing firearms.
In the 2016 case, Davis and three others attacked a 12-year-old boy with bricks, bats and a hammer March 8, 2016, at the Sugar Shack, 1939 W. 4th St.
He pleaded guilty as a youthful offender to willful injury causing bodily injury in July 2016 and was placed into the custody of the Department of Human Services for placement in a residential treatment program. He remained with the program until July 20, 2017, according to court records.
Barrows transferred the case back to adult court Friday and sentenced Davis to up to five years in prison. The sentence will run back-to-back with the sentence, for a total of up to 15 years, according to court records.
Davis was charged in connection with a separate shooting in August. The case was dismissed Jan. 8 when a key witness could not identify him during his bench trial.