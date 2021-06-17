Davenport arrest four from stolen vehicle

Davenport police on Thursday recovered a stolen Volkswagen sedan and arrested four suspects who attempted to flee from being arrested.

Officers located the vehicle that had several people in it at 7:57 p.m. When the vehicle parked behind the Heritage Apartment building, 501 W. 3rd St., police said about five people jumped out and began running southbound into the area of the Freight House.

Two of those running jumped the fence at Modern Woodmen Park and attempted to blend in with the crowd but off-duty officers were able to keep an eye on them, and they were arrested.

Overall, four people from the vehicle were arrested. The names and ages of those arrested were not released late Thursday.

The owner of the Volkswagen sedan showed up at the scene to retrieve the car.

