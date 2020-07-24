Davenport/Bettendorf school unions give their take on back-to-school mandate

School unions for Davenport and Bettendorf spoke out in the wake of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ mandate about how students will return to school in August.
Iowa districts had been planning for weeks for the resumption of instruction, factoring in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, when Gov. Kim Reynolds announced July 17 that they would either have to have fully traditional classes or a mix of online and traditional instruction, with at least half physically in the classroom. Before that, the districts were also preparing a fully online approach and there were variations in the amount of in-person instruction in their hybrid models.
The new state plan does allow families to opt out of in-person instruction in favor of fully virtual classes, and districts can seek waivers that will be evaluated based on the local extent of the pandemic in their area.
There is fear and anger because of the required shift, Toby Paone, UniServ director of the Iowa State Education Association, said.
“Which hopefully will lead to action to reverse this very foolish proclamation,” Paone said.
Mary Heeringa, president of the Bettendorf Education Association, said the Bettendorf district was finalizing its plan when the governor made her announcement and was now working to bring it into compliance.
She said it was hard to compare the original to the new model and judge whether one was better than the other.
“They’re just different,” Heeringa said.
She did say a 50% hybrid model would make it more challenging to meet coronavirus safety recommendations.
The area of concern is the health and safety of students and teachers, John Kealey, president of the Davenport Education Association, said. The number of COVID-19 cases is increasing in Scott County.
The DEA fully supported the original Davenport plan, which was months in the making, he said. The shift at this stage creates uncertainty — will the district be prepared for the different issues that could arise? Kealey said.
The district is large, and there are teachers with health problems, he said. Rooms are not of uniform size, and it may be difficult to social distance in smaller ones.
Mike Reinholdt, the DEA’s vice president, said there was worry that returning to school at the planned scale could help create a surge in COVID-19 cases.
The younger students will need to learn proper safety etiquette for being in school during the pandemic such as how to properly wear their face coverings in a classroom setting, he said.
Younger students are going to play together, and they will be close to each other, Maggie Rietz, who handles communications and public relations for the DEA, said.
“Even if you tell them (about COVID-19 safety), they forget," she said.
