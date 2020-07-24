Davenport/Bettendorf school unions give their take on back-to-school mandate

Mary Heeringa, president of the Bettendorf Education Association, said the Bettendorf district was finalizing its plan when the governor made her announcement and was now working to bring it into compliance.

She said it was hard to compare the original to the new model and judge whether one was better than the other.

“They’re just different,” Heeringa said.

She did say a 50% hybrid model would make it more challenging to meet coronavirus safety recommendations.

The area of concern is the health and safety of students and teachers, John Kealey, president of the Davenport Education Association, said. The number of COVID-19 cases is increasing in Scott County.

The DEA fully supported the original Davenport plan, which was months in the making, he said. The shift at this stage creates uncertainty — will the district be prepared for the different issues that could arise? Kealey said.

The district is large, and there are teachers with health problems, he said. Rooms are not of uniform size, and it may be difficult to social distance in smaller ones.