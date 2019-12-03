You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Davenport Central locked down after person with gun allegedly seen near the school

Davenport Central locked down after person with gun allegedly seen near the school

{{featured_button_text}}
siren3

Davenport Central High School was locked down for a short time Tuesday afternoon after a person with a gun was reported to be near the campus.

Principal Joe Flynn said the lockdown occurred at 3:45 p.m. after a person with a gun may have been seen at the corner of 13th and Harrison streets.

The building was immediately locked down as a precautionary measure.

The lockdown was lifted 11 minutes later at 3:56 p.m. after Davenport police reported the situation was safe.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News