A Davenport chiropractor is facing a 14-count federal indictment alleging he filed “false and misleading” Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, loan applications to various financial institutions in an attempt to obtain more than $1 million in PPP loans for his businesses.

Jason Lee Rannfeldt, 51, is charged in U.S. District Court, Davenport, with seven counts of providing a false statement to a financial institution, six counts of bank fraud, and one count of money laundering.

U.S. District Court electronic documents indicate he allegedly fraudulently received $291,875 in PPP loans, and was denied loans totaling $810,962.

According to the Federal Grand Jury indictment handed down March 7, between Nov. 6, 2020, through Sept 1, 2021, “Rannfeldt sought and obtained funds from the Paycheck Protection Program by means of material misrepresentations, namely regarding the dates of establishment, number of employees, amount of income and wages, and intended use of the proceeds when in truth and fact Rannfeldt used the loan proceeds for his personal use, such as funding deposits into his personal bank account and as a down payment for a residential mortgage.”

Between Nov.6, 2020, and May 5, 2021, the indictment alleges that Rannfeldt attempted to defraud Cross River Bank, Quad City Bank & Trust, Vibrant Credit Union, Northeast Bank, U.S. Bank and by making false representations on PPP loan applications for Rannfeldt Clinic, Perfect Fit Coaching, RC Orthotics, PF Nutrition Counseling and RC Performance Therapy.

According to the indictment, Rannfeldt attempted to defraud the banks of a total of $810,962. He tried to defraud Quad Cities Bank & Trust of $115,000. He attempted to defraud Cross River Bank of 465,692. And he also tried to defraud Northeast Bank and U.S. Bank of $115,000 each.

Rannfeldt caused a $29,542 loss to Cross River Bank and a loss of $262,333 to Vibrant Credit Union, according to the indictment.

Rannfeldt was issued a summons on March 7 to make a first appearance on the charges Tuesday.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephen Jackson Jr., scheduled a trial for May 1. He was released on bond pending trial.

Rannfeldt is being represented by the Federal Public Defender's Office.

The Paycheck Protection Program was a COVID-19 relief program administered by the Small Business Association that provided forgivable loans to small businesses for job retention and certain other expenses during the pandemic.