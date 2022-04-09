Davenport citizens invited to give input as part of police department re-accreditation process

Davenport citizens are invited to give their comments on the Davenport Police Department to assessors from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc., also known as CALEA, as part of the department’s re-accreditation process occurring this week.

A team of assessors from CALEA will assess the department Monday through Wednesday and will examine all parts of the department including administration, operations, investigations and support services.

The Davenport Police Department is seeking its sixth re-accreditation.

As part of the assessment, employees and Davenport citizens are invited to offer their comments directly to the assessment team.

A public call-in session will be held from 1-3 p.m. Monday. Direct contact with the assessment team can be made by calling 703-468-0611.

At 5 p.m. Tuesday, a public information session will be held at the Davenport main library, 321 N. Main St. The meeting will be held in the lower level small meeting room. Community members will be able to speak to the assessors via a virtual connection that will be available.

Telephone comments as well as appearances at the public information session are limited to 10 minutes and must address the department’s ability to comply with CALEA standards.

People wishing to offer written comments about the department’s ability to meet the accreditation standards may write to: Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc., 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainesville, Virginia, 20155.

The assessment team is composed of law enforcement practitioners from agencies around the country. The assessment process requires annual compliance reviews of written materials including policies, procedures and documents showing proof of compliance. The on-site assessment, held virtually this year, includes interviews with employees, law enforcement partners, and community stakeholders where compliance can be witnessed.

The assessors are: Chief James E. Carmody retired from the Wyoming, Michigan Department of Public Safety and Captain Tanya Perry from the City of Conyers, Georgia, Police Department. Once the Commission’s assessors complete their review of the agency, they report back to the full Commission, which will then decide if the agency is to be re-accredited.

Accreditation is for four years, during which the agency must demonstrate compliance annually through compliance reviews and annual reports with those standards under which it was accredited.

