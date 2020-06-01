You are the owner of this article.
Davenport city issues shelter in place request
breaking top story

Shelter

Police from multiple Quad-City-area agencies guard NorthPark Mall in Davenport as people from across the Quad-Cities drove around the city attempting to damage property. 

 Thomas Geyer

The City of Davenport is requesting all residents stay in their homes and shelter in place until further notice. 

The request was issued at 12:25 a.m. Monday, June 1.

Davenport police, with help from Bettendorf, Rock Island, Clinton, Blue Grass, Walcott, Eldridge, Iowa State Patrol and Moline have been working to protect property around the city as carloads of people have been riding around attempting to damage property. 

There were reports of windows broken at JC Penney and Von Maur at NorthPark Mall, as well as a pawn shop on Division Street. There also have been reports of shots fired around the city. 

