Davenport city issues shelter in place request

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The City of Davenport is requesting all residents stay in their homes and shelter in place until further notice.

The request was issued at 12:25 a.m. Monday, June 1.

Davenport police, with help from Bettendorf, Rock Island, Clinton, Blue Grass, Walcott, Eldridge, Iowa State Patrol and Moline have been working to protect property around the city as carloads of people have been riding around attempting to damage property.

There were reports of windows broken at JC Penney and Von Maur at NorthPark Mall, as well as a pawn shop on Division Street. There also have been reports of shots fired around the city.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 2

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.