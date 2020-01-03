Davenport Civil Rights Director Lacey sentenced to probation, fine

During that trial, prosecutors argued Lacey went to McDonnell Property Management, then known as McDonnell & Associates, on Pershing Avenue in Davenport the morning of April 30, 2018, to confront a man she believed had damaged her property and the property of her boyfriend.

Lacey and the man had previously been in an intimate relationship and lived together off and on for years.

Prosecutors said Lacey was the aggressor during the confrontation and swung at the man, kneed him in the groin, and hit him with the two-pound hammer.

Defense attorney Murray Bell argued the man was a jealous ex-lover upset Lacey was dating a white man. He became increasingly upset when she stopped responding to his requests to talk, Bell said.

Since November 2018, the Civil Rights Commission, which Lacey oversees, has been unable to seat a quorum over a disagreement about who is a rightful member.

These arguments stem from when outgoing Mayor Frank Klipsch replaced three members, and when that decision was contentious, replaced four more who agreed with the ousted three. When four terms expired in November, the mayor reappointed one and named three new appointees, all of whom were approved by Council. Some of the ousted board members contend Klipsch's actions were illegal and done as retribution against Lacey, who does not report to the mayor, but to the Civil Rights Commission.

