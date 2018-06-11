The Davenport Police Department is investigating a weekend disturbance that involved a vehicle pushing another vehicle into a convenience store.
Police were dispatched just after midnight Saturday to a traffic crash on the lot of Brady Mart, 3100 Brady St.
Officers spoke with witnesses and determined that the incident involved a disturbance and an assault where one vehicle rammed a second vehicle and pushed it into the building, police said in a news release.
No injuries were reported. The building and the involved vehicles sustained significant damage.
Officers are following up on the incident and reviewing the surveillance video. No other information was released Monday morning.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”