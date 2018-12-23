Tourniquets are standard life-saving equipment that most police agencies carry, and one came in handy early Saturday, Davenport police said.
At 3:30 a.m. Davenport police were sent to 921 Pershing Ave. to investigate a stabbing.
They found a man bleeding profusely from a knife wound to his left leg. The knife had nicked the man’s femoral artery, and he was losing a lot of blood.
Davenport Police Sgt. Nicholas Shorten is credited for saving the man’s life by applying a tourniquet. The victim had been lying outside with his wound for about 7-10 minutes before police were called.
Doctors at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, where the man was taken for initial treatment, said that Shorten’s quick thinking with the tourniquet saved the man’s life.
The man was taken to University Hospitals, Iowa City, for further treatment.
Cristy Nicole Seefieldt, 38, of 921 Pershing Ave., Apt. 1, is charged with one count of willful injury causing serious injury. The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Detective Craig Stone, Seefieldt and the victim know one another and argued at her apartment before the stabbing.
Seefieldt admitted to stabbing the victim, according to the affidavit. She was being held Sunday morning in the Scott County Jail on $10,000 bond, cash or surety.