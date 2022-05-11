Davenport crash that sent three children to hospital began as a call to West Lake Park

The crash that sent three children to the hospital began as a disturbance at West Lake Park, according to the Scott County Sheriff's office.

Deputies arrived at the park for a report of a large disturbance at 7:13 p.m., according to a news release. A suspect fled the scene in a silver Equinox and a pursuit ensued but was called off.

The Equinox was spotted on West Locust Street, and a traffic stop was initiated at Locust and Brady, but the vehicle fled. It crashed into a park maintained by Genesis Medical Center on the northeast corner of East Locust Street and Eastern Avenue.

Police say the driver lost control and crashed into the steps leading to the park that Genesis maintains. Witnesses said the impact forced the vehicle back, with the back end of the vehicle coming to rest against the utility pole at the corner.

Witnesses said the adult driver, a man, pulled the three children from the vehicle and then fled the scene on foot, leaving the children behind. The children were taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries by Medic EMS.

It was not known if the children were restrained in the vehicle, although at least one child seat could be seen.

Davenport Police are investigating and charges are pending.

It is the second time in a month that a vehicle has crashed into the park.

Vehicle crashes into park at E. Locust Street and Eastern Avenue after fleeing police Davenport police were looking for the driver of a Honda Accord that fled a traffic stop and …

At 11:42 p.m. April 7, the driver of a Honda Accord fled Davenport Police as they were attempting to make a traffic stop on the vehicle. The Accord raced away eastbound on East Locust Street at a high rate of speed.

The driver of the Accord lost control at East Locust Street and Eastern Avenue and struck the curb at the northeast corner of the intersection.

The impact with the curb forced the car to go airborne.

The undercarriage of the vehicle struck and damaged the decorative stonework just to the left of the steps to the park, and then came to rest after striking one of the park benches. The driver of that vehicle also fled the scene.

