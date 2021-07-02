Davenport crisis negotiators talk man off interstate 80 bridge Friday

Davenport Police crisis negotiators were able to talk a distraught man off the overpass Friday morning at Interstate 80 and Brady Street.

Davenport Police Major Jeff Bladel said that at 11:07 a.m. a trucker driving by the area saw a man on the bridge who appeared to be distraught and called in. A few other people called after that.

“It was apparent the man was emotional, and they were concerned for his safety,” Bladel said.

Davenport police and troopers with the Iowa State Patrol responded to the scene. The Iowa State Patrol closed Interstate 80, diverting traffic to Interstate 74 east of Brady Street and to Interstate 280 west of the incident.

The Iowa Department of Transportation alerted drivers of the incident via the electronic signs on the freeways.

It took police negotiators an hour and 21 minutes to talk the man down, but they were able to ensure his safety, and he was transported to a hospital for treatment, Bladel said.

The Davenport Police Department has eight trained crisis negotiators. They respond when people are in distress.