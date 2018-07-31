A Davenport man is facing drug and weapons charges after Bettendorf police arrested him Tuesday in connection with an investigation into the selling of illicit drugs in Bettendorf.
Martell LaSean Roberts, 33, of 5901 Elmore Ave., Apt. R1, is charged with two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and one count each of trafficking in stolen weapons, possession with the intent to deliver marijuana and possession of a controlled substance-third offense.
At 7:20 a.m. Tuesday, Bettendorf police with the help of Davenport police served a search warrant at Roberts’ apartment.
During the search officers seized a box of sandwich baggies containing 14.8 grams of marijuana. Officers also seized two digital scales and two blue ecstasy pills.
Also seized were two loaded handguns, one of which was reported stolen out of Muscatine.
During an interview after his Miranda rights were read to him, Roberts admitted that the marijuana, scales and ecstasy pills belonged to him, according to the arrest affidavit.
However, Roberts said that the handguns did not belong to him and were left in his vehicle by a person he only knew as “Sko,” according to the affidavit. After Roberts found the guns in his vehicle he took them into his apartment where police seized them.
According to the arrest affidavit, Roberts has five felony convictions, with three being in Illinois and two in Iowa.
According Scott County District Court electronic records, one of those felony convictions came in 2006 when Roberts pleaded guilty to peddling cocaine and marijuana. He was sentenced to 10 years on prison on the cocaine charge.
Under Iowa law, being a felon in possession of a firearm is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of up to five years. Trafficking in stolen weapons also is a Class D felony in Iowa.
However, federal authorities could opt to take over the gun charges and prosecute Roberts under Project Safe Neighborhoods, a Department of Justice initiative instituted in 2001 to reduce gun violence.
It is a federal offense for a felon to be in possession of a firearm. The charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years. There is no parole in the federal prison system.
Roberts also could be charged at the federal level with using a firearm in commission of a drug crime since he is charged with possession with the intent to deliver an illicit drug. According to federal authorities, the burden would be on Roberts to prove in court that the guns were not being used in furtherance of a drug crime.
Roberts was being held Tuesday night in the Scott County Jail on $25,000 bond, cash or surety.