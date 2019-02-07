A Davenport felon was arrested Wednesday in connection with a shooting at a Davenport gentleman’s club in September.
Zacharia Allen Clark, 29, last known address in the 1700 block of Pershing Avenue, was booked into the Scott County Jail on one count of possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
Bond was set Thursday at $5,000 cash or surety. He has a preliminary hearing Feb. 15.
At 3:30 a.m. Sept. 23, Davenport police were dispatched to Daisy Dooks, 3680 83rd St. for a report of shots fired.
Police said in an arrest affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint that Clark fired a gun “within an assembly of people.”
Court records show that Clark has prior felony convictions for intimidation with a dangerous weapon, willful injury causing serious injury, assault with intent to inflict serious injury and willful injury causing bodily injury in Scott County.
He also has convictions for aggravated battery of a peace officer in Rock Island County, according to court records.
As a convicted felon, Clark is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm.
Federal authorities could take over the weapons charges against the men under Project Safe Neighborhoods, a Department of Justice initiative instituted in 2001 to reduce gun violence.
It is a federal offense for a felon to be in possession of a firearm. The charge carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years. There is no parole in the federal prison system.
At the time of his arrest on the gun charge, Clark was wanted for failing to appear on a misdemeanor drug possession charge. Bond on the warrant was set at $2,000 cash-only.