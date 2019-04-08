A Davenport felon has been charged in federal court following a shooting at a Davenport adult nightclub in September.
Zacharia Allen Clark, 29, is charged with one count of felon in possession of ammunition in U.S. District Court, Davenport. He made an initial appearance on the charge Friday, according to court records.
Clark will be back in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing and detention hearing.
According to the federal complaint, Davenport police responded Sept. 23 to a shots fired call at Daisy Dooks in the 3600 block of West 83rd Street.
An employee told police he saw Clark walking from the staff parking area toward the front entrance and had talked to him to determine why he was walking from that area.
Another man exited the nightclub and immediately shoved and punched Clark, who then produced a firearm and fired it in the direction of the man.
The two men began to fight and other people joined in, according to the complaint.
A short time later, everyone involved, including Clark, left the scene in multiple vehicles.
Police recovered two live rounds of ammunition, one Winchester 9mm Luger and one Federal Cartridge 9mm Luger, and two fired shell casings in the parking lot. They also recovered a baseball-style hat and one shoe.
Surveillance video showed Clark fire at least one shot, according to the complaint.
A vehicle Clark was riding in was later pulled over by police. He had blood on his shirt and knuckles and was wearing one shoe. He also had approximately 1.7 grams of marijuana in his pants pocket.
Police later searched the vehicle and found live ammunition inside. No firearm was recovered.
Clark was taken to the Scott County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance and interference with official acts. Corrections staff searched him as part of the booking process and recovered a life Federal Cartridge 9mm Luger round in the front pocket of his hooded sweatshirt.
Clark has prior felony convictions for willful injury in Scott County and aggravated battery in Rock Island County and is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm or ammunition.
He was charged in November in Scott County District Court with possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon, a Class D felony, in connection with the Dasiy Dooks incident, and court records show he made an initial appearance on the charge in February.
The charge was still pending as of Monday.