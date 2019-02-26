A Davenport man on probation for possessing a firearm as a felon was back behind bars Tuesday after police say he fired a handgun while riding in a vehicle on the Government Bridge in December.
Mitchell DeWayne Bea, 50, was booked into the Scott County Jail at 10:10 a.m. on charges of possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison, and reckless use of a firearm, a simple misdemeanor.
Bond was set Tuesday morning at $5,000 cash or surety. He has a preliminary hearing March 8.
Early Dec. 18, Davenport police responded to the Government Bridge for a report of shots fired. No injuries or damage was reported.
Police say Bea was initially interviewed that day but denied involvement and no evidence warranted an arrest.
Through investigation, video evidence was obtained, police say.
He admitted to possessing a Smith & Wesson Bodyguard revolver and firing it out of a moving vehicle while crossing the bridge, according to an arrest affidavit.
A warrant was issued for his arrest earlier this month.
Bea pleaded guilty in January 2018 to possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon and was given a five-year suspended prison sentence and was placed on three years of probation.
Scott County prosecutors on Monday filed a motion to revoke his bond. A revocation hearing is scheduled March 21.
Bond on the probation violation was set at $5,000 cash-only.
Court records show that Bea also has felony convictions for second-degree criminal mischief in 2010 Scott County and aggravated discharge of a firearm in 1996 in Illinois.
Since he is a convicted felon, federal authorities could take over his latest gun charge under Project Safe Neighborhoods, a Department of Justice initiative instituted in 2001 to reduce gun violence.
It is a federal offense for a felon to be in possession of a firearm. The charge carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years. There is no parole in the federal prison system.