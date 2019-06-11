A Davenport felon who spent time in prison for kidnapping and assaulting a man in 2010 is behind bars after police say he had a gun and methamphetamine in his vehicle during a traffic stop early Tuesday.
James Lawrence Salkil, 44, of the 1900 block of Claussen Street, faces charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety. He has a preliminary hearing June 21.
At 1:51 a.m. Tuesday, Salkil’s vehicle was stopped by Bettendorf police at Locust Street and Pineacre Drive for having no operating license plate lights, according to an arrest affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint.
During a search of the vehicle, an officer found a digital scale with white crystalline residue on it. The officer also searched Salkil, who admitted he had a handgun he was not authorized to carry because of prior felony convictions.
Officers removed a Taurus PT740 with six .40-caliber rounds in a magazine and one round chambered. Salkil also had 1.33 grams of methamphetamine and a meth pipe.
He admitted he had the firearm for a year and keeps it because he has been robbed and assaulted, according to the affidavit.
The gun and drug charges are both Class D felonies, each punishable by up to five years in prison. The drug paraphernalia charge is a simple misdemeanor.
Since he is a convicted felon, federal authorities could take over the gun charge under Project Safe Neighborhoods, a Department of Justice initiative instituted in 2001 to reduce gun violence.
It is a federal offense for a felon to be in possession of a firearm. The charge carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years.
In 2011, Salkil was convicted of first-degree kidnapping and assault causing serious injury and was sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping and assaulting a man and leaving him for dead in a ditch beside a rural Davenport road on March 11, 2010.
He appealed his conviction, saying the court improperly instructed the jury on first-degree kidnapping by including both the serious injury and the torture theories with a general verdict.
The Iowa Court of Appeals agreed with Salkil in part and reversed the conviction on the first-degree kidnapping charge and ordered a new trial.
He pleaded guilty in 2013 to third-degree kidnapping in connection with the case and was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.
Salkil also have prior convictions on drug and felon in possession of a firearm charges, according to the arrest affidavit in his latest case.