A Davenport felon convicted last year of embezzling more than $150,000 from the School Nutrition Association of Iowa was placed on two years of probation Thursday for illegally voting in the Iowa primary election in June.
Norma Jean Adams, 75, also was given a suspended five-year prison sentence. If she successfully completes the terms of her probation, she will not have to serve the prison sentence. She also was ordered to pay a $750 fine.
Adams pleaded guilty in February to first-degree election misconduct, a Class D felony, in Scott County District Court.
According to court records, she went to Harvest Bible Chapel Church, a designated polling place for the primary election, on June 5.
She told a poll worker that she was not a felon, despite being asked twice, and signed her name to an Election Day voter registration form and voted, according to court records.
The Scott County Auditor's Office discovered Adams is a felon upon reviewing the forms.
She was sentenced in February 2018 to five years of probation and given a suspended 25-year sentence after pleading guilty to a single charge of commission of specified unlawful activity, a Class B felony, in connection with the School Nutrition Association embezzling case.
In March, the state auditor's office sent her a notice by mail that advised that her voter privileges were canceled, according to court records.
She has a prior felony theft conviction in 2003 in Rock Island County and a felony conviction in 1987 in Scott County.
“I now understand that I cannot vote and it was never my intention to commit a crime when I went to the polling place to vote,” Adams told Judge Mary Howes Thursday during a short sentencing hearing. “I apologize to the court.”
Howes said Adams’ case comes at an “ironic time,” as a proposal that would allow felons to vote in the state of Iowa after completing their sentences had been pending.
The proposal last month passed the Iowa House on a 95-2 vote, but on Thursday was removed from consideration because he there were not enough votes in the committee to pass it.
Howes said that although she believed that "disenfranchising people from the vote permanently is not necessary when they’ve served their time or finished your sentence," Adams still voted at a time when it was illegal for her to do so.
“I think you knew you weren’t supposed to do it and you knew it was illegal, so I think it was intentional on your part,” Howes said.
However, Howes said this was a non-violent offense and, despite her already on probation in the embezzlement case, probation on this charge was appropriate.