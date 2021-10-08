Davenport felon sentenced to 9 years in federal prison for possessing ammunition

A Davenport man involved in a shooting incident at an apartment complex in June of 2020 has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition.
During a hearing Tuesday in U.S. District Court, Davenport, Quashawn Terrell Lee, 22, was sentenced to 108 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Stephanie Rose.
Lee must also serve three years on supervised release when he completes his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
Lee initially was charged in connection with the incident in Scott County District Court after an investigation by Davenport Police. Federal authorities took over the case on Dec. 8.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Joseph Dorton, at 7:11 p.m. on June 14, officers were sent to the Castlewood Apartments, 2202 Emerald Drive, to investigate a shots-fired incident.
During that incident, Lee brandished a handgun and fired several shots at a moving vehicle in the parking lot.
The vehicle was struck several times and had bullet holes in the front driver’s-side door, and the driver’s-side rear window was shattered.
An apartment building also was struck by bullets fired from Lee’s gun.
There were numerous children playing outside at the time of the shooting. The children, “ran back inside of their apartments in fear” as Lee was shooting, according to the affidavit.
A bullet also struck a parked vehicle, shattering its rear window.
The incident was captured by video surveillance cameras at the apartment complex.
Lee pleaded guilty to the federal charge on May 17 during a hearing in U.S. District Court, Davenport.