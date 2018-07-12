A Davenport felon who fired a gun during an argument and then led police on a high-speed, two-state chase in June 2017 was sentenced Wednesday to more than eight years in federal prison.
Keshawn Lavone Reed, 30, pleaded guilty in January to being a felon in possession of a firearm in U.S. District Court, Davenport.
Once he completes his prison sentence, he must serve three years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
He initially faced charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, assault while participating in a felony, domestic assault with intent, child endangerment and eluding in Scott County District Court.
The charges were dismissed when he was indicted in September.
At 12:36 a.m. June 20, 2017, police were dispatched to the 1100 block of West 8th Street for a report of shots fired.
Police said in arrest affidavits filed in the Scott County case that Reed had gone into a residence and an argument ensued. He assaulted a woman in the face and placed a handgun to her head.
The woman, who was in fear for her life, moved her head just prior to a shot being fired, according to the affidavits.
The bullet hit a wall inside the home near where his infant child was sitting in a car seat, according to the affidavits.
Reed also made threats to kill other people inside the home. He then assaulted the mother of his child by slapping her across the face and pointing a gun in her general direction, according to the affidavits. Reed then left the residence with her and the infant.
Police pursued Reed’s vehicle, which reached speeds of 120 mph in a 65-mph zone. He also ran several traffic control devices and went the wrong way on a one-way street with the infant still inside the vehicle, according to the affidavits.
Reed fled into Illinois over the Interstate 280 bridge; Illinois police were able to deploy spike-sticks to disable the vehicle.
He ran from the car but was arrested after a short chase, according to police.
He has several felony convictions in Rock Island County and is not allowed to own or possess a firearm.