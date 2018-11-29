Try 1 month for 99¢

A Davenport felon was sentenced Wednesday to more than three years in federal prison for possessing a gun in April.

James Edward "Jamie" Hawkins, 22, must serve three years of supervised release once he completes his prison sentence.

His supervised release will include a special condition prohibiting his "knowing contact," association or membership with the Savage Life street gang.

He pleaded guilty in August to one count of felon in possession of a firearm in U.S. District Court, Davenport.

On April 11, the Davenport Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence on West 10th Street. At that time, Hawkins had several pending arrest warrants for escape and officers believed Hawkins possessed at least two firearms.

Officers seized a loaded .45-caliber handgun with an obliterated serial number. Hawkins admitted to possession of the handgun.

