A Davenport man has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Anthony Dwayne Clay, 42, was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court, Davenport, by U.S. District Court Chief Judge John Jarvey.
There is no parole in the federal prison system.
Clay must also serve three years on supervised release after he completes his prison sentence.
According to court records, on July 20, 2017, Davenport police went to a disturbance and found Clay in possession of a Ruger .380-caliber handgun. Police learned that Clay had four felony convictions.
One of those convictions was in 1993, when Clay was found guilty of a charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse with bodily harm in Adams County, Illinois. His victim was 14 at the time.
Because of that sex abuse conviction, Clay is required to register as a sex offender annually for the rest of his life.
However, for a time he lived in Carthage, Texas, according to the Illinois Sex Offender Registry. A listing also can be found for Clay on the Texas Public Sex Offender Registry.
While living in Davenport, Clay did not register with the Scott County Sheriff’s Department so that his name and address would appear on Iowa’s sex offender registry.
Since he already will be spending seven years in federal prison, no state charges will be filed against Clay for failing to register in Iowa as a sex offender. However, Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said authorities have taken note and that Clay will be tracked better once he is released from federal prison.
Clay was prosecuted on the gun charge under Project Safe Neighborhoods, a Department of Justice initiative instituted in 2001 to reduce gun violence.