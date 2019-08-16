A Davenport felon who has several weapons and assault convictions was sentenced this week to 105 months – or more than eight years – in federal prison for possessing a gun in March 2018.
Cazmiere DeShawn Graves, 23, was convicted by a federal jury April 2 following a two-day trial in U.S. District Court, Davenport.
Once he completes his prison sentence, he will serve three years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
Graves was arrested March 11, 2018 and initially charged in Scott County District Court.
According to police, Graves had been inside Shenanigan’s Irish Pub, 303 W. 3rd St., Davenport, at 12:32 a.m. when he pointed a Sarsilmaz CM9 9mm handgun at the man, and activated the weapon’s laser sight.
When the man fled, Graves chased him along Harrison Street. As police closed in, he dropped the gun and fled.
Video footage from cameras in the area as well as body camera footage from police caught much of the incident.
A federal grand jury indicted him the following month.
At the time of his arrest, he was an escapee from work release on a previous conviction.
At 15, he was charged with first-degree murder in the May 7, 2011, shooting death of 19-year-old Michael Elijah Gabriel Williams in front of Col Ballroom on West 4th Street in Davenport.
Graves pleaded guilty as a youthful offender to the lesser charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony, and was placed at the Iowa State Training School for Boys in Eldora.
He remained under the supervision of the juvenile court until he turned 18. In December 2013, Graves was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison on the charge, 10 years on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and assault while participating in a felony, and up to five years for eluding in two separate cases.
A judge ordered the sentences run back-to-back, for a total of up to 25 years in prison.
According to online records, Graves was placed on work release in January 2018. A warrant for escape was sought a month later.